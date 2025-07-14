Disqualification references against 26 MPAs: PTI withdraws from second round of talks

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition in the Punjab Assembly has decided not to participate in the second round of negotiations regarding the disqualification references filed against 26 of its members.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, confirmed the decision, stating, “We are currently engaged with our guests today. We haven’t submitted any list of members nor have we held consultations regarding the negotiation committee.”

He added that he is currently accompanying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and will address the matter after the visit concludes.

It is worth noting that on July 11, a meeting between Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and opposition members resulted in an agreement to continue dialogue over the disqualification issue.

The controversy stems from a June 28 protest by PTI lawmakers during a speech by the Punjab Chief Minister in the Assembly. In response, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan suspended 26 opposition members and announced that disqualification references against them would be sent to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the government has already notified its negotiation committee to handle the matter.

The committee includes Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Samiullah Khan, Rana Muhammad Arshad, and Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Other members of the ruling committee include Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Chaudhry Iftikhar Chhachhar, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Amjad Ali Javed, Ahmad Iqbal, and Shoaib Siddiqui.

26 suspended opposition members of the Punjab Assembly held a detailed meeting on Friday where Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and agreed to continue talks in the coming days.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, focused on various key issues and saw participation from both sides in a bid to break the ice.

The delegation was led by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.