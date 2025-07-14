BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Saylani announces establishment of childcare hospital in Karachi

Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

DALLAS: Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, attended the APPNA Convention 2025 held in Dallas, Texas, organized by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA).

During the convention, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri met with medical professionals, surgeons, and doctors from the United States, Canada, and other countries, and announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art “Saylani Child Care Hospital & Research Institute” in Karachi, Pakistan.

He revealed that 2,800 square yards of land have already been acquired near Hill Park, located in the heart of the city. The estimated construction cost for the project is $12 million (approximately Rs 3.5 billion).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saylani Welfare International Trust

