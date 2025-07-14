JI holds ‘bike rally’ against new number plates

KARACHI: In a dramatic display of public discontent, thousands of motorcyclists rallied through Karachi on Sunday to protest what they described as a “corrupt and illogical” government drive to enforce new number plates.

The Sindh government’s move, part of a broader vehicle documentation campaign, has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly enabling “harassment and extortion on the city’s roads”.

The rally, organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter, was led by party chief Monem Zafar Khan and began at Five-Star roundabout in North Nazimabad, culminating at Fresco roundabout in Saddar. Participants, many holding placards and chanting slogans, criticised the provincial administration for focusing on number plates while the megacity continues to suffer from chronic shortages of water, electricity, public transport, and functional roads. “There are nearly 4.5 million motorcyclists in Karachi alone, and they, along with other motorists, are being targeted in the name of new number plates,” Monem said in his address. “All the PPP government has to offer Karachiites is number plates.”

The protest comes in the wake of widespread reports of harassment on city roads, with vehicles impounded and drivers allegedly forced to pay bribes for non-compliance with the government’s order.

