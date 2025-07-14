BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan

Dr Khalid announces end of educational quotas

PPI Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education, and MQM Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced the end of educational quotas during a programme of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) held here at the Arts Council.

He said that one hundred of the world’s largest companies have removed the degree requirement, so there is no need to fear the quota system. Emphasising the importance of technical education for Pakistan’s economic development, he said that the country’s progress is linked to the prosperity of Karachi. He described Karachi as a centre of commerce, knowledge, and culture.

Dr Siddiqui announced that access to education will now be free from quota restrictions. He stressed the need for rapid progress in education to keep pace with global developments. Using the symbolic example of a pen, he illustrated how ink, when readily available, proves instrumental in implementing important pronouncements. The minister stated that 100 major international companies have eliminated the degree requirement, making the quota issue irrelevant.

He shed light on the uncertain nature of the future even in the age of artificial intelligence and warned that countries that fail to adapt accordingly will become insignificant. He cited the example of China, explaining how it transformed its vast population into national strength.

Dr Siddiqui also expressed happiness at the significant participation of women in the event and emphasized the important role of women in Pakistan’s economic development.

The minister drew attention to the approximately 25 million out-of-school children in Pakistan and stressed the need to improve access to and the quality of education. He said that providing non-formal educational opportunities is a fundamental responsibility of the government, aiming to spread education in streets and communities as the most powerful weapon against illiteracy.

