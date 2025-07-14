BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-14

Centre’s policies stalling Sindh’s energy sector growth: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Sindh holds vast untapped resources capable of pulling Pakistan out of its persistent energy crisis, but federal government policies are stalling the province’s energy sector growth.

Speaking to the media, Memon emphasised that respecting provincial autonomy and giving Sindh authority proportionate to its resources could spark an energy revolution.

He pointed out that over the past six years, 30 million tonnes of coal from Thar had been supplied to IPPs, generating 31 gigawatts of electricity, lighting up over 3 million homes.

“Thar coal can fulfil Pakistan’s power needs for decades,” said Memon, stressing the long-term viability of local energy solutions.

He added that the Sindh government is constructing a 105 km railway line to connect Thar coalfields with national and international markets, a transformative project for energy trade and logistics.

Sindh is also moving toward renewable energy, with operational wind corridors, several solar projects underway, and the Nooriabad project already supplying 100 MW to Karachi. An Rs2.5 billion budget has been earmarked for future solar ventures. “Two new solar parks for Karachi and others for Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana are being planned,” revealed Memon.

He accused the federal government of deliberately obstructing Sindh’s solar and wind initiatives, urging it to remove barriers and extend full cooperation.

On governance, he addressed other pressing issues and said illegal constructions are being tackled across Sindh, with the SBCA issuing 37 demolition notices in Sukkur alone.

He said flood threats loom with rising water levels in the Indus River and low-level floods reported at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Relief camps have been activated.

Post-monsoon health alerts issued due to a surge in gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, and viral infections; mobile clinics are operational.

On vehicle plate reforms, Memon clarified the new plate scheme aims to modernise registration, prevent theft, and curb crime, calling the negative propaganda “baseless.”

Memon concluded by stating that public welfare should not be politicised, and the Sindh government is ready to address genuine public grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh’s energy sector growth

Comments

200 characters

Centre’s policies stalling Sindh’s energy sector growth: Sharjeel

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories