Centre’s policies stalling Sindh’s energy sector growth: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Sindh holds vast untapped resources capable of pulling Pakistan out of its persistent energy crisis, but federal government policies are stalling the province’s energy sector growth.

Speaking to the media, Memon emphasised that respecting provincial autonomy and giving Sindh authority proportionate to its resources could spark an energy revolution.

He pointed out that over the past six years, 30 million tonnes of coal from Thar had been supplied to IPPs, generating 31 gigawatts of electricity, lighting up over 3 million homes.

“Thar coal can fulfil Pakistan’s power needs for decades,” said Memon, stressing the long-term viability of local energy solutions.

He added that the Sindh government is constructing a 105 km railway line to connect Thar coalfields with national and international markets, a transformative project for energy trade and logistics.

Sindh is also moving toward renewable energy, with operational wind corridors, several solar projects underway, and the Nooriabad project already supplying 100 MW to Karachi. An Rs2.5 billion budget has been earmarked for future solar ventures. “Two new solar parks for Karachi and others for Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana are being planned,” revealed Memon.

He accused the federal government of deliberately obstructing Sindh’s solar and wind initiatives, urging it to remove barriers and extend full cooperation.

On governance, he addressed other pressing issues and said illegal constructions are being tackled across Sindh, with the SBCA issuing 37 demolition notices in Sukkur alone.

He said flood threats loom with rising water levels in the Indus River and low-level floods reported at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Relief camps have been activated.

Post-monsoon health alerts issued due to a surge in gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, and viral infections; mobile clinics are operational.

On vehicle plate reforms, Memon clarified the new plate scheme aims to modernise registration, prevent theft, and curb crime, calling the negative propaganda “baseless.”

Memon concluded by stating that public welfare should not be politicised, and the Sindh government is ready to address genuine public grievances.

