Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

India’s politics of censorship

Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

EDITORIAL: Social media platform X has expressed “deep concern” over the Indian government’s directive to block 2,355 accounts, including two belonging to Reuters, the international news agency. This development is a troubling reflection of the state of digital freedom and press rights in India. The takedown order, reportedly issued under the Information Technology Act, cites national security and public order as justification. However, its sweeping nature and lack of transparency raise serious questions about the extent of government control over online platforms and the broader implications for freedom of expression in the ‘world’s largest democracy’.

While governments do have a duty to act in cases involving incitement to violence or the spread of disinformation, the ambiguity surrounding this particular action is concerning. The inclusion of credible news organisations like Reuters only amplifies those concerns. Although many of the blocked accounts were restored within hours, the very fact that they were restricted at all — without clear explanation — sets a worrying precedent. This is not the first time though the Indian government has sought to restrict content on social media. In fact, India consistently ranks among the top five countries in terms of government requests to remove online content. Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has increasingly targeted journalists, activists, political opponents, and even foreign media. In one notable instance, the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai were raided by income tax authorities in February 2023, shortly after it aired a documentary in the UK critical of Narendra Modi.

Digital platforms are under growing pressure to comply with government directives or face legal consequences — often without independent oversight. Blocking access to the accounts of an international news agency, even temporarily, undermines the public’s right to be informed and to hold those in power accountable. It also casts doubt on India’s democratic credentials, particularly when such actions appear to be part of a broader campaign to harass critics and stifle dissent. Platforms like X find themselves in a precarious position. As private companies, they have to comply with local laws to operate in key markets like India, which boasts a vast and digitally engaged population. Yet they also bear the responsibility of upholding free expression and resisting authoritarian overreach. In this case, X noted that “non-compliance risked criminal liability” — a stark reminder of the pressure platforms face.

What is at stake here is more than the fate of a few thousand accounts. It is the principle that, in a democracy, the right to speak — and to listen — must not be subject to the whims of those in power. It is essential that all stakeholders— — government, judiciary, digital platforms, and civil society — work together to uphold transparency, accountability, and the fundamental right to free expression. As the courts prepare to examine this episode, the outcome will not only test the strength of India’s democratic institutions, but also whether digital platforms can stand firm in defence of media freedom and civil liberties under state pressure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

