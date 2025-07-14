BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-14

Mian Zahid hails PM’s focus on affordable agri loans

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has emphasized that agricultural stagnation is caused by falling productivity, declining soil fertility, inadequate irrigation systems, fragmented landholdings, and weak links between research institutions and farmers.

To resolve these issues, coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential to ensure the reforms reach grassroots levels. He noted that the Prime Minister’s vision has the potential to rebuild trust in government-led development among farmers and agricultural stakeholders who have long felt neglected. By prioritizing structural reforms, transparency, and inclusiveness, the government can bridge the gap between policy and practice.

A clear commitment to improving rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity will not only uplift the farming community but also strengthen national food security. If effectively implemented, these reforms can set a precedent for sustainable and people-centered economic growth in Pakistan.

He welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement of agricultural reforms.

He said the reforms have sparked hope for revival in the industrial sector and long-term economic relief for farmers.

Mian Zahid noted that the Prime Minister’s focus on affordable agricultural loans, modernization of farming practices, and collaboration with the private sector reflects a positive shift in policy. He highlighted that agriculture accounted for 23.54% of Pakistan’s economy in FY2025 and employed nearly 40% of the country’s labour force. Despite this, the sector is in decline due to water scarcity, climate change, outdated methods, and limited access to financial resources. He pointed out that agriculture grew by only 0.56% in FY2025—its lowest growth rate in nine years—and recent rains and potential flooding could exacerbate the situation. A 13.49% drop in primary crop production has already contributed to rising rural poverty.

Mian Zahid praised the government’s decision to provide low-interest loans through a public-private partnership model, describing it as a positive step toward economic growth. Such financing will enable farmers to adopt modern machinery, quality seeds, and better techniques, which will help boost both yields and incomes. However, he cautioned that the success of this initiative depends on transparent and timely implementation.

He also fully supported reforms in the Agricultural Development Bank, stressing that the agricultural credit system must be simple, depoliticized, and transparent. Most farmers, he said, are unable to access formal credit and fall into the trap of informal lending, which worsens their financial struggles.

Mian Zahid appreciated the Prime Minister’s attention to zoning, value chains, and export strategies. He added that if these are coupled with investment in storage infrastructure and agricultural technology, it will not only improve yields and food security but also open access to new markets for Pakistani produce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain agri loans

Comments

200 characters

Mian Zahid hails PM’s focus on affordable agri loans

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories