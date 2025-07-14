Mian Zahid hails PM’s focus on affordable agri loans

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has emphasized that agricultural stagnation is caused by falling productivity, declining soil fertility, inadequate irrigation systems, fragmented landholdings, and weak links between research institutions and farmers.

To resolve these issues, coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential to ensure the reforms reach grassroots levels. He noted that the Prime Minister’s vision has the potential to rebuild trust in government-led development among farmers and agricultural stakeholders who have long felt neglected. By prioritizing structural reforms, transparency, and inclusiveness, the government can bridge the gap between policy and practice.

A clear commitment to improving rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity will not only uplift the farming community but also strengthen national food security. If effectively implemented, these reforms can set a precedent for sustainable and people-centered economic growth in Pakistan.

He welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement of agricultural reforms.

He said the reforms have sparked hope for revival in the industrial sector and long-term economic relief for farmers.

Mian Zahid noted that the Prime Minister’s focus on affordable agricultural loans, modernization of farming practices, and collaboration with the private sector reflects a positive shift in policy. He highlighted that agriculture accounted for 23.54% of Pakistan’s economy in FY2025 and employed nearly 40% of the country’s labour force. Despite this, the sector is in decline due to water scarcity, climate change, outdated methods, and limited access to financial resources. He pointed out that agriculture grew by only 0.56% in FY2025—its lowest growth rate in nine years—and recent rains and potential flooding could exacerbate the situation. A 13.49% drop in primary crop production has already contributed to rising rural poverty.

Mian Zahid praised the government’s decision to provide low-interest loans through a public-private partnership model, describing it as a positive step toward economic growth. Such financing will enable farmers to adopt modern machinery, quality seeds, and better techniques, which will help boost both yields and incomes. However, he cautioned that the success of this initiative depends on transparent and timely implementation.

He also fully supported reforms in the Agricultural Development Bank, stressing that the agricultural credit system must be simple, depoliticized, and transparent. Most farmers, he said, are unable to access formal credit and fall into the trap of informal lending, which worsens their financial struggles.

Mian Zahid appreciated the Prime Minister’s attention to zoning, value chains, and export strategies. He added that if these are coupled with investment in storage infrastructure and agricultural technology, it will not only improve yields and food security but also open access to new markets for Pakistani produce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025