Flood-hit families in District Matiari: SCF, NBP partner to restore water, sanitation facilities

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have partnered to restore vital water and sanitation facilities for flood-affected families in District Matiari.

The initiative will benefit over 1,500 women, men, girls, and boys across four severely impacted villages, where communities continue to face unsafe water and poor hygiene conditions nearly three years after the devastating 2022 floods.

Speaking at the cheque handover ceremony; Mirza Babar Baig, EVP and Divisional Head of CSR at NBP, stated, “NBP is committed to supporting underserved communities through practical, lasting solutions.” He further emphasized, “Durable solutions are the need of the hour to create sustainable, long-term impact.”

Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, stressed the urgency of the issue, saying, “Access to safe drinking water remains a major challenge in rural areas. Communities are in dire need of water and sanitation services. This is a shared responsibility—governments, corporate sectors, and civil society must collaborate to strengthen WASH programs.”

He added, “This support will directly improve access to clean water and sanitation for families still recovering from disaster and poverty. This partnership brings dignity, health, and hope back to communities.”

The project includes the construction of 50 low-cost, flood-resilient latrines and the installation of 50 hand pumps for families lacking access to basic WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services. Open defecation, stagnant wastewater, and contaminated water sources remain major health threats in these areas.

Each latrine will be equipped with a 5x5 ft structure, 500-liter rooftop tank, hand washing station, and a three-chambered septic system built to withstand future floods. Hand pumps will only be installed after water quality testing confirms compliance with WHO standards. Platforms will include steps and ramps to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. Additionally, runoff water will be reused for tree planting and kitchen gardening to promote climate-smart practices.

As part of the project, SCF will train 20 local men and women in the maintenance of WASH facilities and conduct hygiene awareness sessions for 3,000 people, encouraging safe water usage and better hygiene to reduce disease risks.

