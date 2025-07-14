BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Ministry releases NFE Statistical Report 2023-24

Naveed Siddiqui Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has released an Annual Statistical Report 2023-24 regarding Non Formal Education (NFE) in Pakistan, with a notable 20% increase in enrollment compared to the previous year.

The report showed an estimated enrolment of 35,427 with NFE centers serve 1,290,009 learners. As far as gender parity is concerned, over 57% of learners are girls, with significant regional variations.

Report mentioned that 82% of teachers are female, with significant regional variations whereas 3,382 adult literacy centers serve 80,093 learners, demonstrating a significant increase in focus on adult literacy. In addition, around 10,181 refugee children, primarily from Afghanistan, are enrolled in NFE programmes.

While the public sector plays a dominant role, the contribution of private and development sector organizations is crucial.

Pakistan faces a significant education crisis, with an estimated 25.37 million out-of-school children (OOSC) aged 5-16, according to the 7th Population and Housing Census Report 2023 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. This number has risen alarmingly, influenced by the impacts of COVID-19 and recent floods. Non-Formal Education (NFE) serves as a vital alternative, providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities for these children.

Recent years have witnessed significant developments in the NFE sector, including the formulation of a comprehensive NFE policy, strengthened institutional frameworks, and the scaling up of Accelerated Learning Programs (ALPs), including innovative models like ALP (Middle-Tech). The “Zero OOSC Campaign” in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) a successful collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and the community, demonstrates the effectiveness of a coordinated approach in identifying and enrolling OOSC.

The 2023-24 NFE Statistical Report provides valuable insights into the current state of NFE in Pakistan.

Annual Report recommended to expand Adult Learning Programme (ALP) Programmes, prioritise the expansion of ALP (Middle-Tech) programs due to their high retention rates (70%) and their ability to provide both academic and vocational skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Pakistan Education NFE Statistical Report 2023 24 NFE

Comments

200 characters

Ministry releases NFE Statistical Report 2023-24

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories