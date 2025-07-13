Another decomposed female body found in Karachi after Humaira Asghar’s case

Just days after the months-old body of model and actress Humaira Asghar was found, Karachi has been rocked by another horrific discovery as mutilated body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 25 days old, was recovered from a drum near the Malir River in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, Aaj News reported.

Police said the severely decomposed and disfigured body was found and the woman’s hands and feet were tied with a rope inside the drum. Initial examination suggests the woman was about 30 years old. Suspects reportedly arrived in a vehicle, tossed out the drum on the main road, and then fled away.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors noted a strong stench was emanating from it. Police have collected samples for chemical analysis to accurately determine the cause and time of death.

As of now, the woman remains unidentified, and police officials state that further investigations are underway. Authorities are actively working to obtain CCTV footage and trace the vehicle involved to apprehend the culprits.

Police officials have said that this incident points to a serious crime and have appealed to citizens whose female relatives are missing to immediately contact the relevant police station.