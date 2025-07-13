BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
World

EU chief delays retaliation for US tariffs in search of deal

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2025 05:38pm

BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday Brussels will keep holding off on hitting back at US steel and aluminium tariffs, as it seeks a deal to ward off broader 30-percent levies.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threw months of painstaking negotiations into disarray by announcing he would hammer the 27-nation bloc with sweeping 30-percent tariffs if no agreement is reached by August 1.

“The United States has sent us a letter with measures that would come into effect unless there is a negotiated solution, so we will therefore also extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August,” von der Leyen told journalists.

“At the same time, we will continue to prepare for the countermeasures so we’re fully prepared,” she added.

Macron calls on EU to ‘defend European interests’ in US tariff talks

The European Commission president insisted that the EU has “always been very clear that we prefer a negotiated solution. This remains the case, and we will use the time that we have now till August 1.”

The EU’s current suspension of its retaliation over US steel and aluminium tariffs had been set to expire overnight Monday to Tuesday.

Brussels has readied duties on US goods worth around 21 billion euros in response to the levies Trump slapped on metal imports earlier this year.

But it announced in April it was holding off on those measures to give space to find a broader trade agreement with the Trump administration.

“Since the very beginning, we have worked and now are ready to respond with counter measures. We’ve prepared for this, and we can respond with countermeasures if necessary,” von der Leyen said.

