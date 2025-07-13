BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill over 40 as truce talks deadlocked

AFP Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 05:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed more than 40 Palestinians, including at a market and a water distribution point, as talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled.

Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian group have now spent a week trying to agree on a temporary truce to halt 21 months of bitter fighting in the Gaza Strip.

But on Saturday, each side accused the other of blocking attempts to secure an agreement at the indirect talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

There has meanwhile been no let-up in Israeli strikes on Gaza, where most of the population of more than two million have been displaced at least once during the war.

Seven UN agencies on Saturday warned that a fuel shortage had reached “critical levels”, threatening aid operations, hospital care and already chronic food insecurity.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said at least 43 people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes, including 11 when a market in Gaza City was hit.

Eight children were among 10 victims of a drone strike at a water point in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, Bassal said.

Gaza civil defence says 52 killed by Israeli forces

“We woke up to the sound of two large explosions,” Khaled Rayyan told AFP after a house was flattened also in Nuseirat. “Our neighbour and his children were under the rubble.”

Another resident, Mahmud al-Shami, called on the negotiators to secure an end to the war.

“What happened to us has never happened in the entire history of humanity,” he said. “Enough.”

In southern Gaza, three people were killed when Israeli jets hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, the civil defence spokesman said.

150 targets in 24 hours

There was no comment from the Israeli military, which has recently intensified its operations across Gaza.

But it said in a statement Sunday that in the past 24 hours fighter jets “struck more than 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip”.

The targets included Hamas, weapons storage sites, and anti-tank and sniper positions, the military statement said.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency and other parties.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 that the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry says that at least 58,026 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel’s military reprisals. The UN considers the figures reliable.

Forced displacement fears

Talks to agree a 60-day ceasefire in the fighting and hostage release were in the balance on Saturday after Israel and Hamas accused each other of trying to block a deal.

Hamas wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, but a Palestinian source with knowledge of the talks said Israel had presented plans to maintain troops in more than 40 percent of the territory.

The source said Israel wanted to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into the south of Gaza “in preparation for forcibly displacing them to Egypt or other countries”.

A senior Israeli official said Israel had demonstrated “a willingness to flexibility in the negotiations, while Hamas remains intransigent, clinging to positions that prevent the mediators from advancing an agreement”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is prepared to enter talks for a more lasting end to hostilities once a temporary truce is agreed, but only if Hamas disarms.

Thousands of people gathered in Israel’s coastal hub of Tel Aviv on Saturday calling for the release of the hostages.

“The window of opportunity… is open now and it won’t be for long,” said former captive Eli Sharabi.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli air strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Nuseirat camp Al Mawasi Mahmud Bassal Gaza humanitarian crisis US Hamas talks Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Fuel shortages in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill over 40 as truce talks deadlocked

President asks international community to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

Probe team formed to investigate death of actress Humaira Asghar

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan go down to Japan 3-0 in final of Men’s U18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025

Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan: ‘Industry must think seriously about affordability’

104 killed in monsoon-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

PM paints bright picture of ‘economic rescue’

Read more stories