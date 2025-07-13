BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

APP Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 10:43am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan will continue to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are waging a struggle to gain their right to self-determination and freedom.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13, he said, “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is observed every year to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931, while protesting against the Dogra forces of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said, “The day serves as a reminder of the inherent steadfastness, resistance against brutal forces and unwavering resolve of the Muslims of Kashmir. The struggle for freedom, human rights and Kashmiri rights has been going on throughout Kashmir’s history.”

President asks international community to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

“The Kashmiri people have been and are sacrificing their lives in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination,” he said, adding, “The government of Pakistan expresses its political, diplomatic and moral support in solidarity with the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.”

He said, “We salute the bravery and determination of all Kashmiri martyrs, who sacrificed their lives during decades of Indian occupation.”

“Today, the Government of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he concluded.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Kashmir Martyrs’ Day

