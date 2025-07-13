BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump defends Bondi amid backlash over Epstein files

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2025 10:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday amid backlash against her from some of Trump’s supporters over how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.

Trump said “nobody cares about” Epstein, and that more time or energy must not be wasted on his case, as he tried to unite his base of supporters in a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social.

“What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” Trump said.

In a joint memo released on Monday, the FBI and Justice Department said there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019 and his alleged clientele.

Conservative influencers from Laura Loomer to Elon Musk have criticized Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for their findings, which came months after Bondi pledged to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs.”

US media, including Fox News and NBC News, have reported that FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has clashed with Bondi over the issue and is considering stepping down.

Trump says Mexico, EU to face 30pc tariff from Aug 1

Patel and Bongino, a former conservative podcaster, both previously made statements before working at the FBI about a so-called client list and often suggested that the government was hiding information about Epstein from the American public.

Monday’s memo on Epstein concluded that after reviewing more than 300 gigabytes of data, there was “no incriminating client list” nor was there any evidence that Epstein may have blackmailed prominent people.

The memo also confirmed prior findings by the FBI which concluded that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial, and not as a result of a criminal act such as murder. Epstein’s death while imprisoned in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center has ignited controversy for years.

Expectations for key revelations in his case grew when, in February, Fox News asked Bondi whether the Justice Department would be releasing Epstein’s client list, and she said, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

On Tuesday at the White House, Bondi walked that comment back, telling reporters that she was referring to the entire Epstein “file” along with other files pertaining to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. “That’s what I meant by that,” she said.

Donald Trump Elon Musk FBI US Justice Department Attorney General Pam Bondi FBI Director Kash Patel

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump defends Bondi amid backlash over Epstein files

PM paints bright picture of ‘economic rescue’

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan: ‘Industry must think seriously about affordability’

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

U18 Asia Hockey Cup: Pakistan to face Japan in final today

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Read more stories