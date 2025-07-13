BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
West Indies bowl out Australia for 225 after dramatic collapse

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2025 10:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia lost seven wickets for 68 runs in a dramatic collapse to be all out for 225 on day one of the third and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies finished the day on 16 for one — 209 runs behind — after Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowled Kevlon Anderson off the inside edge in the pacer’s 100th Test.

Starc, 35, is just the second Australian fast bowler after Glenn McGrath to play 100 Tests.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first for the day-night Test but crumbled despite being 157-3 at one stage as the West Indies bowlers ripped through their middle order before being dismissed in 70.3 overs.

Australia battle to 286 against West Indies as top-order woes continue

Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas shared a 28-run opening partnership before Justin Greaves provided the breakthrough for West Indies by removing Konstas. Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 48, and shared a 61-run stand with Cameron Green, the visitors’ highest partnership of the day.

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph finished with 4-33, the pick of the home bowlers, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves took three wickets each.

For West Indies, opener Brandon King was batting on eight with skipper Roston Chase on three at the other end after losing Anderson for three runs.

West Indies fielded a makeshift opening pair of Anderson and King after Mikyle Louis and John Campbell sustained injuries while fielding and were sent to hospital for scans. “Every pitch has been tough.

The more balls you spend in the middle you hope it gets better but it just hasn’t been the case,“ Green told broadcasters.

“It’s a bit of a grind first time with these balls, but a lot of learnings. Time in the middle is key – just trying to get used to their bowlers, their conditions.

“Very happy with our position (in this Test). We wanted to give them a tricky last 45 minutes. To get them one down is crucial, and we’ll wait and see what happens tomorrow.”

Australia won the first Test by 159 runs and second by 133 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

