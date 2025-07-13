BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Tahir Amin Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the implementation progress of the “Punjab Affordable Housing Program” of around $207.17 million as moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in March 2022 with the development objective to support the government of Punjab in strengthening its housing institutions and systems, and enhancing the quantity and quality of affordable housing supply.

The project documents revealed that the project cost has been revised from $200 million to $207.17 million. Program implementation is steadily accelerating, with total disbursements reaching $24.54 million to date

Punjab govt moving towards regularizing illegal housing societies

Many of the annual targets for the Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) have been met. Notable achievements include the development and operationalisation of the Housing Market Information System, the Project Management Information System, and the Beneficiary Management Information System. Additionally, the Location and Infrastructure Investment Criteria have been established, and the revised Affordable Private Housing Scheme (APHS) Rules and Regulations have been approved.

A rapid housing assessment has been conducted as a more in-depth comprehensive housing assessment will be part of the assignment when developing the Punjab Affordable Housing Policy. Beneficiary eligibility criteria to better respond to local market conditions and catering to lower-income households are being developed and are expected to be finalized by end August 2025. Innovative design solutions for core housing prototypes and their costing is underway, to be completed by end-August, official documents noted.

