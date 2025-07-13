BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-13

KP govt offers to set up cancer hospital in Kabul

Naveed Siddiqui Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended an offer to Afghanistan for the establishment of a state -of-the-art hospital in Kabul for the treatment of cancer patients.

The offer was made by the Chief Minister KPK, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during his meeting with Afghan Ambassador Sardar Shakeeb here on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended an offer of cooperation for the establishment of a cancer hospital in Afghanistan and pledged full support in the field of agriculture,” said a statement issued by KPK House in Islamabad.

Chief Minister Gandapur also announced his intention to send a special delegation to Afghanistan that would act as a bridge between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan fostering trust and harmony.

Afghan Embassy spokesperson stated that Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gandapur.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on bilateral relations between the two countries, trade, transit, Afghan refugees, people-to-people connectivity, and other related matters.

??Both sides emphasised that Pakistan and Afghanistan share deep ties based on a shared line, common language, ethnic, tribal, and religious connections, which should be further strengthened through peace, brotherhood, and mutual respect.

KPK House spokesperson said, Chief Minister Gandapur held an important meeting with the Ambassador of Afghanistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, in which, bilateral relations mutual cooperation and regional stability were discussed in detail.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information was also present during the meeting. He was assigned the responsibility to liaise with the relevant Afghan authorities on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to enhance practical and effective communication between the two sides.

Chief Minister Ali Amin offered assistance in establishing a cancer hospital in Afghanistan and assured full cooperation in the field of agriculture as well. He expressed his firm commitment that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands ready to play its role in the welfare and development of the Afghan people.

Both leaders have agreed that Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long border and deep-rooted linguistic, ethnic, tribal, and religious ties that must be further strengthened through peace brotherhood, and mutual respect. They emphasised the need to collectively counter external threats to ensure a safe stable and peaceful future for the next generations.

Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb expressed gratitude to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its care and support of Afghan refugees and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries.

