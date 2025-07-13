KP govt offers to set up cancer hospital in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended an offer to Afghanistan for the establishment of a state -of-the-art hospital in Kabul for the treatment of cancer patients.

The offer was made by the Chief Minister KPK, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during his meeting with Afghan Ambassador Sardar Shakeeb here on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended an offer of cooperation for the establishment of a cancer hospital in Afghanistan and pledged full support in the field of agriculture,” said a statement issued by KPK House in Islamabad.

Chief Minister Gandapur also announced his intention to send a special delegation to Afghanistan that would act as a bridge between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan fostering trust and harmony.

Afghan Embassy spokesperson stated that Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gandapur.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on bilateral relations between the two countries, trade, transit, Afghan refugees, people-to-people connectivity, and other related matters.

??Both sides emphasised that Pakistan and Afghanistan share deep ties based on a shared line, common language, ethnic, tribal, and religious connections, which should be further strengthened through peace, brotherhood, and mutual respect.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information was also present during the meeting. He was assigned the responsibility to liaise with the relevant Afghan authorities on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to enhance practical and effective communication between the two sides.

