BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-13

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to deepen security cooperation and decided to make more effective the joint security committee in order to deal with the regional and global challenges.

This was the result of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s in-depth talks which he held with his Bahraini counterpart, General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, in Manama.

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Bahrain’s capital Manama on one-day official visit, where he was warmly received by Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa at the airport. A guard of honour was presented to him on his arrival at the Bahrain Interior Ministry headquarters, “Manama Fort”.

Bahraini entrepreneurs invited to invest in Pakistan

Later, he minister held in-depth talks with his Bahraini counterpart and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both dignitaries vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on security matters. They also laid their focus on bilateral cooperation while dealing with issues of terrorism, human smuggling and narcotics. They also agreed to make more effective the joint security committee to address regional and international challenges.

While praising the cooperation and coordination on bilateral security and other sectors, Bahrain’s Interior Minister said the Pakistani minister’s visit will further bolster the bilateral relations and security ties.

However, Naqvi said that both countries should undertake joint measures to curb human and narcotics smuggling. He invited his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan.

Later, Mohsin Naqvi wrote down his comments in a book kept at Bahrain’s interior ministry.—Agencies

Mohsin Naqvi Pakistan and Bahrain Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories