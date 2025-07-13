Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to deepen security cooperation and decided to make more effective the joint security committee in order to deal with the regional and global challenges.

This was the result of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s in-depth talks which he held with his Bahraini counterpart, General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, in Manama.

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Bahrain’s capital Manama on one-day official visit, where he was warmly received by Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa at the airport. A guard of honour was presented to him on his arrival at the Bahrain Interior Ministry headquarters, “Manama Fort”.

Later, he minister held in-depth talks with his Bahraini counterpart and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both dignitaries vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on security matters. They also laid their focus on bilateral cooperation while dealing with issues of terrorism, human smuggling and narcotics. They also agreed to make more effective the joint security committee to address regional and international challenges.

While praising the cooperation and coordination on bilateral security and other sectors, Bahrain’s Interior Minister said the Pakistani minister’s visit will further bolster the bilateral relations and security ties.

However, Naqvi said that both countries should undertake joint measures to curb human and narcotics smuggling. He invited his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan.

Later, Mohsin Naqvi wrote down his comments in a book kept at Bahrain’s interior ministry.—Agencies