Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday suspended the blocking order for another five YouTube channels, bringing the total number of channels granted temporary relief to seven, amid growing debate over media freedom and digital censorship.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka issued the latest order while hearing appeals against an earlier decision by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, who had approved a request to block 27 YouTube channels on the grounds of allegedly spreading false and misleading content against state institutions.

The latest suspension applies to channels operated by Makhdoom Shahabuddin, Orya Maqbool Jan, Abdul Qadir, Uzair Anwar, and Umair Rafiq. During a previous hearing, the court had already suspended the blocking orders for the channels of noted journalists Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor.

27 YouTube channels banned

However, the court did not issue a decision on the appeal filed by senior journalist Habib Akram, citing his unavailability. His case has been adjourned for a future hearing. The court also issued notices to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), seeking a formal reply by July 21.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah had issued orders to block the 27 YouTube channels on the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)’s petition. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in its two-page written order says, the enquiry officer of the police station Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad (CCCI) of the NCCIA has approached the court under Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), 1898 and stated that during the course of inquiry evidence regarding 27 YouTube channels it came on record the channels are involved in publicly disseminating/ propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/ officials.

The order says that in the light of facts explained and evidence presented by the enquiry officer, this court is convinced that the subject matter constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Penal Laws of Pakistan.

