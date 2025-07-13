Sindh energy minister calls on President

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Nasir Hussain Shah called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the President on Sindh’s energy issues, the province’s representation in OGDCL, and other matters. He noted that problems are arising due to the lack of provincial representation in power companies.

Nasir Shah urged President Zardari to ensure the provincial government’s representation in K-Electric (KE). He also briefed on the establishment of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA), stating that the aim of this institution is “our own electricity, our own tariff” to provide relief to the people from high electricity costs.

President Zardari stated that Sindh is the hub of energy and that the development of Sindh is, in fact, the development of the entire country. He assured that Sindh’s energy issues will be addressed promptly and its all concerns will be resolved.

