Business & Finance Print 2025-07-13

UBG makes strategic leadership appointments

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: The Central Core Committee of the United Business Group (UBG) held an important meeting on Saturday, during which several strategic leadership appointments were unanimously approved to further solidify the group’s organizational structure across Pakistan.

In a significant move, Momin Malik was appointed as Senior Vice Chairman UBG, reaffirming his growing leadership role within the national business community.

To enhance UBG’s regional footprint, Haji Ghulam Farooq was appointed as Chairman of UBG Balochistan and inducted as a member of the Core Committee, further strengthening the group’s presence and influence in the province.

In Punjab, Amir Ata Bajwa was named Chairman of UBG Punjab, while Bakhtawar Tanveer was appointed Senior Vice Chairman of UBG Punjab. These appointments bring fresh leadership and direction to UBG’s activities in the region.

Following the meeting, UBG Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Tanveer, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all newly appointed office bearers. He expressed complete confidence in their abilities to lead with vision and dedication, further advancing UBG’s mission to serve Pakistan’s business community.

These appointments represent new phase of growth and organizational strength for UBG, aimed at uniting the business community and contributing meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic progress.

