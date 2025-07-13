BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan

Aga Khan meets French President Macron

Press Release Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

PARIS, FRANCE: His Highness the Aga Khan Friday began an official visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The Aga Khan’s visit is the first in a series that will take him to countries in which the Ismaili Muslim community resides, following his accession to the Ismaili Imamat earlier this year.

His Highness was received at the Élysée Palace by President Macron for luncheon and private discussions. His Highness was accompanied by his uncle, Prince Amyn Aga Khan, his two brothers, Prince Hussain Aga Khan and Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan, and leaders of his institutions.

Three agreements were signed at the Élysée:

  1. Agreement between the French Republic and the Ismaili Imamat. The agreement reinforces a long-standing and deep relationship. It spans the domains of development investment, humanitarian support, health care, education, higher education and research, culture and the arts, agriculture development, food security, infrastructure, environmental protection and the fight against climate change, and social cohesion. It also facilitates dialogue and cooperation in matters of international relations, with the aim of fostering peace and stability, reinforcing respect for pluralism, developing a strong and effective civil society, and promoting interfaith dialogue. The agreement recognises the presence of the Ismaili Imamat in France, including through official representation between the two parties and a joint coordinating committee.

  2. Declaration of Intent to Cooperate in Syria. France and the Ismaili Imamat signed a declaration confirming their intention to cooperate for the successful and peaceful transition in Syria, protection of human dignity, rebuilding resilience, and resettling displaced people. Cooperation will include responses to the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and investments in the foundation for the sustainable, long-term development of the country, including rebuilding the economy through agricultural support and entrepreneurship; reinforcing the healthcare system; and providing cultural support to create employment and catalyse economic growth.

  3. Declaration of Intent to Cooperate in the Indian Ocean Region. France and the Ismaili Imamat signed a declaration of their intention to cooperate on the regeneration of coastal zones and marine ecosystems in the Indian Ocean region. Notably, this initiative will include support for the reconstruction and sustainable development of Mayotte.

