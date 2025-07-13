Don’t want to create any trouble: FPCCI chief

ISLAMABAD: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that they do not wish to create any difficulties in the current situation after enforcement of arrests powers under Finance Act 2025.

In a statement on Finance Act 2205, he urged the business community across the country to demonstrate unity and immediately refrain from any form of protest. The Minister of State for Finance will hold monthly meetings at FPCCI to address the issues of the business community, follow up on previous meetings, and will be accompanied by officers from various relevant institutions.

In a video statement, he said that during the meeting held at the Federation with the Minister of State for Finance, stakeholders expressed strong reservations about the controversial clauses. The business community has concerns regarding Sections 30A, 8B, and 40B of the Sales Tax Act, and Section 21S of the Income Tax Ordinance. Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, and his team have assured that the business community’s concerns will be addressed.

