Islamabad witnesses surge in heinous crimes

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a surge in heinous crimes over the past week, with three cases of murder, a case of custodial torture and a case of domestic violence.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder through registered First Information Reports (FIR), four murders were reported, including the custodial death of a suspect, while a young woman who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and father-in-law also succumbed to her injuries during the same period.

In addition to the murder cases, 31 incidents of auto theft were reported, including four car thefts and 27 motorcycle thefts.

The city also saw eight cases of street crime involving armed mobile snatching and cash theft, as well as five robberies where citizens were deprived of valuables.

Several police jurisdictions have emerged as hotspots for criminal activity, including Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara, Margalla, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

Residents in these areas have expressed concern over the boldness with which criminal elements appear to be operating.

One of the most shocking incidents was the death of 28-year-old Sania Bibi, a mother of an 11-month-old baby, who died at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after battling severe burn injuries. According to her legal counsel, Sania was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Aadil Mehmood and his father on June 8, following ongoing domestic disputes. She had been married to Aadil for nearly two years.

In another grim case, a suspect identified as Noman Khan died in police custody at Tarnol police station after reportedly being subjected to brutal torture. Police picked up Noman from Mianwali on July 10 in connection with a murder investigation and brought him to Islamabad.

According to sources, he was moved from the lock-up to an interrogation room around 9:50pm, where three officials — including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable — allegedly tortured him. His condition deteriorated upon returning to the lock-up, prompting other detainees to shout for help.

Police sources confirmed that the station clerk (Moharrar) and a constable rushed to the scene and found clear marks of torture on Noman’s body. He was shifted to a hospital after 2:00am on July 11 but died en route. Before his death, Noman reportedly named his torturers, including the ASI and two others.

A case has since been registered against SHO Shaoukat Mehmood, Moharrar, Investigation Officer Rana Asalam, and three constables of the Tarnol police station.

In the same period, Ramna police registered two cases each of motor vehicle theft and street crime, one case of murder and three cases of auto theft reported to Sabzi Mandi police station and another two cases each of street crime and auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station.

