The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 12, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 13, 2025)...
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 38-28 (ｺC) 06-00 (%) 40-29 (ｺC) 05-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (ｰC) 25-00 (%) 35-29 (ｰC) 02-00 (%)
Lahore 35-27 (ｰC) 06-00 (%) 34-28 (ｰC) 80-00 (%)
Larkana 42-29 (ｰC) 04-00 (%) 40-28 (ｰC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 38-28 (ｰC) 05-00 (%) 39-28 (ｰC) 06-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-22 (ｺC) 65-00 (%) 31-22 (ｺC) 72-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-25 (ｺC) 06-00 (%) 35-26 (ｺC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ｺC) 00-00 (%) 33-18 (ｺC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-24 (ｺC) 05-00 (%) 33-25 (ｺC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-28 (ｺC) 03-00 (%) 38-28 (ｺC) 25-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:24 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
