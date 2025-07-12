BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India eases sulphur emission rules for coal power plants, reversing decade-old mandate

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 09:02pm
Smoke billows from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
Smoke billows from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

NEW DELHI: India has reversed a decade-old mandate to install $30 billion worth of clean-air equipment, easing sulphur emission rules for most coal-fired power plants, a government order said.

Reuters in December reported the government was reviewing 2015 norms that required nearly 540 coal-based power units to install flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems that remove sulphur from the plants’ exhaust gases in phases starting in 2027.

The federal environment ministry late on Friday issued a gazette notification that exempted 79% of the coal-fired power plants, outside a 10-km (6 mile) radius of populated and polluted cities, from the 2015 mandate.

The mandate to install FGD for another 11% of the plants near populated cities would be taken on a “case-to-case basis,” the notification said.

The balance of 10% of the coal-fired power plants closer to New Delhi and other cities with a million-plus population will be required to install the desulphurisation equipment by December 2027, according to the new mandate.

India tightens vehicle entry restrictions as Delhi’s air pollution worsens

The notification comes after state-run NTPC, India’s top electricity producer, spent about $4 billion on installing the equipment at about 11% of the power plants, and about 50% of the units either placed orders for the desulphurisation systems or are installing them.

The Friday notification did not mention the impact on the competitiveness or recovery of costs by these power plants.

It said the decision was taken after the Central Pollution Control Board carried out a detailed analysis of the increase in “carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere due to operation of control measures being deployed.”

India Coal Power Plant sulphur emission

Comments

200 characters

India eases sulphur emission rules for coal power plants, reversing decade-old mandate

Number plates with Ajrak design: only Excise-issued plates are valid, says minister

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to further enhance security cooperation

Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

PPP leaders discuss formulating ‘joint strategy’ with JUI-F for Senate polls

Altaf Hussain’s health condition ‘getting better’

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

Google hires Windsurf execs in $2.4 billion deal to advance AI coding ambitions

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Read more stories