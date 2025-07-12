BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan

Altaf Hussain’s health condition ‘getting better’

  • Azizabadi dispells "rumours being spread on social media about Altaf Bhai"
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 06:46pm
Altaf Hussain. Photo: X/@QasimalirazaAli/File
Altaf Hussain. Photo: X/@QasimalirazaAli/File

Health condition of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is getting better, said a party leader, amid social media speculations a day after Altaf was admitted to hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Senior MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi said the health of MQM’s founder is better today compared to yesterday. “Various tests were conducted on him. By the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of the nation, Altaf Bhai’s health has improved,” he said.

Relaying the party supporters of Altaf’s improving condition, Azizabadi dispelled the “rumours being spread on social media about Altaf Bhai”, saying workers should maintain unity in their ranks.

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

Whereas, MQM Deputy Convener Coordination Committee Qasim Ali Raza said a team of various expert and distinguished doctors conducted a detailed medical examination of Altaf, at a local hospital in London.

“The panel of doctors, in light of the reports from various tests conducted yesterday, agreed to continue the medications given to Altaf Hussain,” he wrote in a social media post.

In addition, he said, due to a decrease in blood counts, doctors have advised continuing blood transfusions for the MQM founder today as well.

Altaf was hospitalised in London on Thursday night, where doctors prescribed him various diagnostic tests including blood tests, ECG, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

In a post on X a day ago, Azizabadi said: “Mr Altaf Hussain has since long been suffering from severe emotional stress which included the domestic and international geo-political situations, multiple law suits in London, and fiscal difficulties.”

Azizabadi had also said Altaf had been admitted to a hospital in London due to severe illness, where various tests had been conducted on him.

The MQM founder has been living in self-exile in London since 1992. He had long been active in Pakistani politics delivering speeches and messages through phone calls, until he was declared fugitive after serious charges were levelled against him in 2015.

