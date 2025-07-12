BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan, Bahrain vow to further enhance security cooperation

  • Two sides discuss bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, human trafficking
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 02:45pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Behraini counterpart

Pakistan and Bahrain have emphasised the need to further strengthen their security collaboration.

The consensus in this regard was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bahrain’s General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain.

The two sides held discussions on bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating human trafficking and anti-narcotics efforts. They also discussed making Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee more effective.

The Bahraini interior minister appreciated the cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Bahrain in security and other fields. He said we value the security cooperation with Pakistan.

On this occasion, Naqvi said that enhancing cooperation in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking efforts is the need of the hour.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu had on March 13 reiterated the resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties with Bahrain in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain.

He had said this while talking to the Commander Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa who called on him in Islamabad.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed long lasting religious and historic relationships which were manifested through unprecedented brotherly relations.

On his part, the visiting dignitary praised the exceptional progress made by the Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenisation.

The commander of the Bahrain National Guard expressed a keen desire for enhanced air force-to-air force cooperation between the two countries. The visiting dignitary showed a strong interest in the PAF’s multi-domain capabilities in order to improve operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force through shared knowledge and technology.

He expressed interest in assistance from the PAF in establishing Basic to Tactical Level training setups in emerging warfare domains, specifically focusing on Space, Cyber and Electronic Warfare operations.

The dignitary also expressed an earnest desire to procure equipment from the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

