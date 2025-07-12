Gwadar port: security threats among hurdles to functioning

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed that security threats and lack of connectivity are the main hurdles in the fast development and functioning of Gwadar Port.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament house on Friday.

The committee discussed issues related to ports of Pakistan, status of approval of un-approved schemes in the PSDP-25-26 and Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway (M-6).

When committee Chairperson Quratulain Marri asked about proper function of Gwadar Port, responding to the question, the Planning Ministry cited persistent security threats as the primary reason for Gwadar Port’s limited progress.

The additional secretary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs admitted that security and connectivity are main issues for development and function of Gwadar Port.

He said that that the Chinese engineers and workers want complete security in and out of Gwadar Port. He said that we are providing VIP security to Chinese engineers and workers.

The committee also received a joint briefing by the ministries of Planning and Maritime Affairs on port charges. It was revealed that charges at Gwadar Port exceed those of regional ports such as Jebel Ali in Dubai, and no incentives are currently provided to shipping lines.

The Maritime Affairs Ministry proposed a phased approach to operationalise Gwadar Port, beginning with a transit trade model. Another reason was identified as the lack of private sector interest in the port.

Officials further confirmed that port charges in Pakistan are generally higher than those in the region. It was noted that current rates at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) are lower than those in 1994. He said that wet charges comprise only five per cent of total charges. Connectivity challenges were also discussed, particularly the delay faced by trucks accessing the Super Highway from KPT, which can take up to 24 hours, significantly impacting logistics and costs.

The committee was informed that work on an elevated Lyari Expressway is in progress to directly link the port. The KPT-Pipri railway track project was also highlighted, although it requires additional attention and funding.

Chairperson Marri acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and recommended the construction of a dedicated and shorter route between KPT and the Super Highway to improve connectivity and reduce transport time.

The Additional Secretary of Planning Ministry during the briefing told the committee that in June, 2025, five CDWP meeting were held in which 31 projects were considered, wherein 27 projects were approved and seven projects were recommended to Ecnec and one project was deferred. He said that CDWP approved 27 development projects of total cost of 77.78 billion and seven projects of 481.96 billion to ECNEC.

Senator Quratulain Marri emphasised the inefficiency of executing development projects in fragmented phases, urging that projects be completed in a single execution cycle based on priority needs. She underscored the strategic significance of the N-5 and called for its immediate commencement. Expressing concern over two operational toll plazas between Matiari and Hyderabad, she directed officials to investigate the matter and submit a report.

