Jul 12, 2025
2025-07-12

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed new freight forwarders to deposit a sum of Rs 200,000 as security deposit for operating in one customs station and Rs 500,000 as security deposit for operating in more than one customs station, in the shape of Defence Saving Certificates (DSCs).

The FBR has issued SRO 1222 (l)2025 to amend Customs Rules 2001 to issue new rules.

According to the new rules, any person who seeks to obtain licence as freight forwarder shall make an application to the licensing authority on the format as set out in Form-A along with the specified documents with treasury challan evidencing payment of Rs 5,000 in favour of the Collector of Customs, on account of application processing fee, which shall be non-refundable.

FBR issues licensing procedure for aspiring freight forwarders

Upon receipt of application, the licencing authority, shall issue licence subject to fulfilment of the following conditions:

(a) The applicant fulfills the conditions for grant of licence under these Rules.

(b) Deposits a sum of two hundred thousand Rupees as security’ deposit for operating in one customs station and five hundred thousand Rupees as security deposit for operating in more than one customs station, in the shape of Defence Saving Certificates, pledged to the Collector of Customs; and (c) execute a bond for ensuring good conduct and to follow customs rules and regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

