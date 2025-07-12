BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

Naveed Siddiqui Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly reacted to the recent remarks made by the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval regarding Pakistan-India stalemate, terming it distorted and tainted.

Speaking at a Weekly Media Briefing on Friday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said, “Doval’s remarks not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, but also violate the norms of a responsible statecraft.”

“Military aggression against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of the international law,” he added.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme fully secure: DG ISPR

It is a matter of public record that India has targeted civilian infrastructure rather than militant or terrorist hideouts.

Rather than resorting to false narrative, the spokesperson remarked India should accept the downing of six fighter jets by Pakistan Air Force in self-defence and inflicting severe damages to other military targets.

Furthermore, Ambassador Khan strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The occupying Indian forces continue to kill innocent civilians with impunity. This grave situation remains a matter of deep concern for Pakistan and the international community must take not of it.

Referring to former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s comments in an interview to a foreign media outlet, the FO spokesperson clarified that no individual was personally named. Bilawal’s remarks pertained to concerns regarding the conduct of certain state actors, not individuals. It is to mention here that Bilawal had suggested that certain individuals of “particular concern” should be extradited for CBMs with India.

To a query, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan remains in active communication with Afghan authorities at multiple levels. Discussions are ongoing to address cross-border terrorism emanating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan, which continue to pose a serious threat to Pakistan’s security and territorial integrity. These dialogues follow the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19 and are aimed at identifying common grounds for cooperation.

“TTP poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s security. Pakistan hopes that Afghan authorities will acknowledge the gravity of this threat and take decisive action against terrorist groups and sanctuaries operating from Afghan soil.”

Responding to another question he pointed out that Indian state-sponsored terrorism within Pakistan is a matter of global concern. India’s destabilising role in the region, through support for terror elements, has been exposed repeatedly. Pakistan maintains strategic ties with China, its “iron brother,” and continues to pursue cordial relations with both the United States and China, he said, adding Pakistan values its partnerships and seeks balanced engagement based on mutual respect.

Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The FO spokesperson said the Deputy Prime Minister Dar is scheduled to attend, although there are currently no plans for a bilateral meeting or handshake with India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM).

In addition, he said the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) affects over 250 million people. The recent decision by the Court of Arbitration further weakens India’s already de-legitimise position on the sensitive matter.

The revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the spokesperson was of the view that it is a symbol of Pakistan-Russia friendship.

He added that Pakistan remains in contact with Washington to address trade tariffs and is hopeful for a positive outcome that benefits both sides.

