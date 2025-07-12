BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-07-12

Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held a key meeting with Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem team to strengthen Pakistan’s artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration to advance AI adoption, skills development, and innovation in Pakistan.

The Google team briefed the minister on ongoing community-based initiatives including Google Developer Groups (GDGs), TaleemAabaad, and other efforts to foster local talent.

The federal minister also held a special session with the N+1 team — a group of young Pakistani developers who recently represented Pakistan in the Google Solution Challenge held in the Philippines.

The team’s placement in the global top 10 was commended by the minister, who praised their achievement as a proud moment for the country.

“Pakistani youth are proving their capabilities at the global level. The government is committed to supporting and empowering such talent through the right platforms and opportunities,” said Minister Khawaja.

She also emphasised the need for a strong, structured partnership between the Ministry of IT and Google to ensure sustainable progress in Pakistan’s digital and AI ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Technology AI Google MOITT artificial intelligence Shaza Fatima Khawaja Google team Pak AI

Comments

200 characters

Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories