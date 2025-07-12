Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held a key meeting with Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem team to strengthen Pakistan’s artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration to advance AI adoption, skills development, and innovation in Pakistan.

The Google team briefed the minister on ongoing community-based initiatives including Google Developer Groups (GDGs), TaleemAabaad, and other efforts to foster local talent.

The federal minister also held a special session with the N+1 team — a group of young Pakistani developers who recently represented Pakistan in the Google Solution Challenge held in the Philippines.

The team’s placement in the global top 10 was commended by the minister, who praised their achievement as a proud moment for the country.

“Pakistani youth are proving their capabilities at the global level. The government is committed to supporting and empowering such talent through the right platforms and opportunities,” said Minister Khawaja.

She also emphasised the need for a strong, structured partnership between the Ministry of IT and Google to ensure sustainable progress in Pakistan’s digital and AI ecosystem.

