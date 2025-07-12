BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
No report in Dr Aafia case: IHC may initiate contempt proceedings against PM, others

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) hinted at initiating contempt of court proceedings against the prime minister and members of the federal cabinet over the government’s failure to submit a report in the Dr Aafia Siddiqui case.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on Friday, heard Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s petition, seeking repatriation, health status, and release of her sister, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in the United States of America.

During the hearing, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s lawyer Imran Shafique appeared before the court, while Additional Attorney General (AAG) Rashid Hafeez represented the federal government.

At the onset of the hearing, the judge expressed his annoyance over the government’s failure to submit the report regarding its refusal to assist in Dr Aafia’s case before a US court.

Justice Ejaz asked the AAG why the report, which was requested to explain the refusal to assist in Dr Aafia’s case, had still not been submitted to the court.

Justice Ejaz remarked that the government was directed to provide reasons for not cooperating with the US court in Dr Aafia’s case. He added that if the federal government failed to submit the report to this court, he would summon the entire cabinet.

He asked as to why the contempt proceedings should not be initiated against all the cabinet members? He added that this court will not hesitate to proceed against the prime minister as well.

The judge reminded the AAG that the report had been sought in June. When asked to submit it within three days, Rashid Hafeez requested an extension of five working days, stating that more time was needed.

However, the judge informed him that his annual leave would commence next week. Later, the court accepted the AAG’s request for time limit till next week and adjourned the hearing till July 21.

Earlier, during the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Imran Shafiq, also submitted a miscellaneous application seeking a meeting between Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and the prime minister.

Justice Ejaz, however, questioned the purpose of the meeting, saying that what would Dr Fowzia achieve by meeting the prime minister and if the prime minister is not already aware of the matter?

IHC cabinet members PM Shehbaz Sharif Dr Aafia Siddiqui contempt of court proceedings Dr Aafia case

