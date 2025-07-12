Suthra Punjab programme: Workers to come under CM’s ration card programme

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to extend the scope of the Chief Minister’s ration card to workers of the Suthra Punjab programme.

This decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq here on Friday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were present, while CEOs of waste management companies across the province participated through a video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister pledged to continue taking steps at the government level for the betterment of workers of the Suthra Punjab programme, saying that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the creation of a solid mechanism for the welfare of workers. “All the CEOs should send the lists of eligible workers for issuance of cards as soon as possible,” he directed.

He made it clear that the facility of the ration card will be available only to workers who fulfil the eligibility criteria. He directed the CEOs to compile a record of the attendance of the workers from the month of May, adding that the hardworking workers are their precious asset. “We will take every possible care of the workers and their families,” he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the CEOs to compile a record of the workers at the tehsil level, adding that the ration cards will be issued as soon as the lists of the workers are complete. “The local government department has also issued a directive in this regard,” he added.

