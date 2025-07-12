Seminar focuses on population challenges

HYDERABAD: In connection with World Population Day, a seminar was organized by the District Population Office Hyderabad at Hyderabad Press Club.

The event aimed to highlight key issues including the challenges posed by rapid population growth, the importance of education, health and employment opportunities for youth, women’s reproductive health, family planning, and prevention of child marriage, pre-marital counselling, and the integration of reproductive rights awareness into the educational curriculum.

Speakers emphasized that over 65% of Pakistan’s population comprises youth, and empowering them with knowledge and opportunities is essential for the country's progress.

The seminar highlighted that unchecked population growth puts immense pressure on national resources, and public awareness is vital to tackle this challenge. Pakistan’s current Total Fertility Rate (TFR) stands at 3.6, while the target is to bring it down to 2.6. It was noted that family planning is not only essential for the health and well-being of parents and children but is also critical for national development.

The need to promote gender equality, reproductive rights, pre-marital counselling, and involvement of religious and community leaders was stressed to ensure a balanced and healthy family system. The role of the media in sensitizing the public was also deemed crucial.

Distinguished speakers at the seminar included Bakhat Ali Siyal (District Population Welfare Officer), Dr Khalida Shaikh (Deputy Director DPWO), Ameer Budhavi, Ms Nadia Parveen (Taluka Officer), Ms Sadia Parveen, Ms Shadab Gul, Family Welfare Workers, Khalid (Representative from TCL NGO), Razaq Umrani (Hands).

