Pakistan

Regional Director of Ombudsman conducts Khuli Kachehri

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 06:47am

HYDERABAD: On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and the Accountant General Sindh, Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Sajjad Haider, conducted a Khuli Kachehri (open public hearing) at the District Accounts Office, Hyderabad.

During the session, government employees from various departments presented their grievances. Sajjad Haider listened to each complainant individually and resolved several issues on the spot. For other pending and newly registered matters, District Accounts Officer Syed Iftikhar Ali issued necessary instructions to concerned officials to ensure prompt redressal.

A total of 27 registered cases were heard during today’s Khuli Kachehri, with the majority relating to pension and salary disbursements being resolved on the spot. The District Accounts Office submitted reports on 12 cases to the Regional Ombudsman, which are expected to be addressed soon.

Old unresolved cases were referred to the PC & DC Pension Case Disposal Committee for resolution early as possible. For complex matters requiring further investigation, instructions were issued directly to the concerned District Accounts Officers.

Addressing the participants, Sajjad Haider urged employees to report corrupt officials who cause unnecessary delays in the processing of employee-related issues.

He assured that such individuals would be held accountable and encouraged government employees to file complaints directly with the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office. He emphasized that many delays stem from a lack of technical knowledge among employees about departmental procedures. Raising awareness in this regard would help expedite case resolution.

The most common complaints presented during the Khuli Kachehri included issues related to pension, gratuity, GP fund withdrawals, and other matters concerning the District Accounts Office. In the open public hearing the officers from the District Accounts Office, Hyderabad, and Reader to the Regional Director was also present.

