Muharram processions: Punjab govt hailed for holding exemplary arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari met with license holders of Muharram processions and members of the Peace Committee. During the meeting, the delegates expressed deep appreciation for the exemplary arrangements made by the Punjab government for the mourning processions and majalis of Muharram.

The Shia religious scholars extended their heartfelt thanks and complete confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s supervision of the arrangements. A delegation from the Shia Ulema Council Punjab also presented the “Imam Hussain Award” to Minister Azma Bokhari as a tribute to the outstanding administrative performance of the government during the holy month. Punjab Information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani was also present on the occasion.

Azma Bokhari said, “The satisfaction expressed by the organisers of majalis and processions is clear proof of the government’s success. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally monitored the entire process, which is why Punjab stands out with exceptional arrangements for every religious occasion.”

She further stated, “The expression of gratitude from the Shia community is a commendable tradition. The Chief Minister does not tolerate any negligence when it comes to public service, and her entire team, along with the provincial administration, remains actively engaged in the field.”

The visiting delegation included prominent figures such as Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Shabih Shirazi, Qasim Ali (Focal Person), Yousuf Johari, Hafiz Iqbal, Ilyas Yazdani, Sagheer Warraich, Kamran Naqvi, Asghar Hussain, Malik Nasir, Malik Shahid, Wajid Ali, Ammar Naqvi, and Safdar Jafri.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025