Pakistan calls for ceasefire in Sudan

NEW YORK: At the UN Security Council, Pakistan has called for ceasefire in Sudan. Delivering a national statement ...
INP Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 06:57am
NEW YORK: At the UN Security Council, Pakistan has called for ceasefire in Sudan.

Delivering a national statement at the UN Security Council briefing on the International Criminal Court's (ICC) 41st report on Darfur (Sudan), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Un Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad urged all parties to return to dialogue and honour their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian relief reaches those in need.

