Business & Finance Print 2025-07-12

Kamal hails LCCI for promoting trade, export

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 07:05am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has acknowledged and appreciated the vibrant role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in promoting trade and export growth.

In a letter to LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, the Commerce Minister has expressed sincere gratitude for the Chamber's continued engagement and long-standing commitment to advancing Pakistan’s trade and economic agenda.

The Ministry of Commerce underscored the significance of LCCI as a key partner in shaping inclusive and responsive trade policies.

The Commerce Minister has directed the TDAP to ensure regular engagement with LCCI through formal consultations and periodic visits.

This directive underscores the Ministry’s intent to enhance region-specific responsiveness through consistent dialogue and structured coordination.

