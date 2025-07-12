BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-12

JI slams govt, police over rise in street crimes

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar Khan on Friday strongly criticised the Sindh government and police over the alarming surge in street crimes across the city, calling for immediate reforms and action.

Expressing deep sorrow over the recent killing of 25-year-old Jibran — who had returned from overseas to attend his father’s funeral but was shot dead while resisting robbers — Monem said no one in the city is safe due to the worsening law and order situation.

Citing June’s crime statistics, he revealed that over 5,000 incidents were officially reported last month, including the snatching of 3,883 motorcycles, 1,436 mobile phones, and 183 cars at gunpoint. He noted that actual figures could be much higher, as many victims don’t report crimes due to lack of faith in the police.

“The root cause of this crisis is corruption within the government and the police force,” Monem said, urging authorities to purge the Police department of “black sheep” and restore public confidence.

He also demanded the revival of the Safe City project and a citywide crackdown on street criminals. “JI will not allow the government to leave Karachiites at the mercy of armed criminals,” he vowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi street crimes JI Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

JI slams govt, police over rise in street crimes

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories