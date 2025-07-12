JI slams govt, police over rise in street crimes

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar Khan on Friday strongly criticised the Sindh government and police over the alarming surge in street crimes across the city, calling for immediate reforms and action.

Expressing deep sorrow over the recent killing of 25-year-old Jibran — who had returned from overseas to attend his father’s funeral but was shot dead while resisting robbers — Monem said no one in the city is safe due to the worsening law and order situation.

Citing June’s crime statistics, he revealed that over 5,000 incidents were officially reported last month, including the snatching of 3,883 motorcycles, 1,436 mobile phones, and 183 cars at gunpoint. He noted that actual figures could be much higher, as many victims don’t report crimes due to lack of faith in the police.

“The root cause of this crisis is corruption within the government and the police force,” Monem said, urging authorities to purge the Police department of “black sheep” and restore public confidence.

He also demanded the revival of the Safe City project and a citywide crackdown on street criminals. “JI will not allow the government to leave Karachiites at the mercy of armed criminals,” he vowed.

