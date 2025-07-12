Money laundering case: Elahi given exemption from appearing before court

LAHORE: A special court on Friday allowed exemption to PTI President Pervez Elahi for appearing before the court in the money laundering case after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to submit challan of the case.

The court granting last chance to the FIA directed to submit the challan by August 18. The court also warned to proceed forward on failure of the FIA to submit challan as per law.

Earlier, counsel of Pervez Elahi submitted an exemption plea, stating that Elahi could not appear due to ill health.

The court accepted the exemption request and questioned the FIA about the status of the challan. The investigating officer sought more time to submit the challan.

The counsel of Pervez Elahi pointed out that the FIA failed to submit the challan and to prove any charges against his client. He claimed that the FIA had no evidence and was targeting Pervez Elahi for political revenge only.

He also defended Moonis Elahi, claiming he was falsely implicated in the case. He also contended that no allegations had been proven against Moonis.

He termed the red warrants issued against Moonis as a violation of legal norms and contended that the government had no evidence of money laundering against him. He also claimed that the case against Moonis was purely politically motivated.

