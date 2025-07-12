BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Punjab assembly: Consultative meeting on references against 26 MPs

Published July 12, 2025

LAHORE: An important consultative meeting regarding the disqualification references against 26 suspended members of the Opposition was held in the Speaker’s Chamber of the Punjab Assembly, under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The meeting was attended by suspended opposition members, government representatives, and other parliamentary leaders. The Speaker provided the suspended members an opportunity to present their point of view. During the session, formal hearings were also held on applications submitted by members from the government side.

Both government and opposition proposed the initiation of mutual dialogue, which was warmly welcomed by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. To make the consultation process more effective, it was mutually agreed to form a joint committee comprising senior members from both sides. The purpose of the committee is to find a constitutional, legal, and parliamentary solution to the issue.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that “Dialogue and consultation are the essence of parliamentary democracy.

Every disagreement can be resolved through a positive, dignified, and constitutional approach.” He further termed the entire process a positive parliamentary tradition and expressed hope that all parties would move forward with wisdom, patience, and a commitment to democratic values.

It was also decided in the meeting that the next session of the parliamentary leaders will be held on Sunday at the Punjab Assembly, which will be chaired by the Speaker himself.

