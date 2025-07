LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned attack by Fitna-ul-Hindustan terrorists on a bus coming from Quetta to Punjab.

She expressed a deep sense of sorrow over martyrdom of innocent passengers. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

It may be noted that separatists had killed nine passengers of Punjab-bound buses near Zhob area of Balochistan last night.

