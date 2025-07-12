Court suspends blocking order for only two YouTube channels

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development regarding the court judgment ordering the blocking of 27 YouTube channels, a sessions court on Friday suspended the blocking order for only two channels.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka, while hearing the petitions challenging an earlier order by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, who had approved the blocking of 27 channels, ordered the suspension of the previous judgment only up to two channels belonging to journalist Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor.

Advocates Riasat Ali Azad, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha appeared before the court.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah had issued orders to block the 27 YouTube channels on the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)’s petition.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in its two-page written order says, the enquiry officer of the police station Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad (CCCI), of the NCCIA has approached the court under Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), 1898, and stated that during the course of inquiry evidence regarding 27 YouTube channels it came on record the channels are involved in publicly disseminating/propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/officials.

The order says that in the light of facts explained and evidence presented by the enquiry officer, this court is convinced that the subject matter constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Penal Laws of Pakistan.

The head/officer incharge of the security department/custodian of records to Google LLC, D/B/A YouTube 901 Cheery Ave, San Bruno, CA 94066, USA, is therefore directed to block/remove the 27 channels.

The list of channels ordered to be blocked includes those operated by Haider Mehdi, Siddique Jaan, Sabee Kazmi, Orya Maqbool Jan, Arzoo Kazmi, Rana Uzair Speaks, Sajid Gondal, Habib Akram, Matiullah Jan MJtv, Asad Toor Uncensored, Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir, Imran Khan, Aftab Iqbal, Abdul Qadir, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Ahmad Noorani Youtube, Nazar Chohan Youtube, Moeed Pirzada Youtube, Makhdoom Shahabud Din, and Shayan Ali.

The court also ordered blocking of channel namely, Charsadda Journalist, Naya Pakistan, Daily Qudrat, Real Entertainment TV, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Naila Pakistani Reaction.

