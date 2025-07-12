BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-12

KATI vows full support to planned nationwide strike

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have announced its full support for the nationwide peaceful strike called by the business community on July 19, under the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

KATI President Junaid Naqi said the traders’ decision to strike is both timely and justified, accurately reflecting the sentiments of the business community. He criticized the government’s recent fiscal measures, introduced in the Finance Act, as anti-business and damaging to the economic environment.

“The policies being implemented are harsh, unrealistic, and simply unacceptable to traders, SMEs, and industrialists,” Naqi said. “Restrictions on cash transactions, arbitrary arrest powers, and the imposition of digital invoicing are alarming signals for businesses.”

He further stated that these unilateral decisions by policymakers, made without consulting stakeholders, demonstrate a lack of foresight and are pushing the economy toward informality and disorganization.

Naqi urged the government to immediately review and revise the controversial clauses of the Finance Act and to initiate meaningful dialogue with the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI SMEs KATI Junaid Naqi

Comments

200 characters

KATI vows full support to planned nationwide strike

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories