KATI vows full support to planned nationwide strike

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have announced its full support for the nationwide peaceful strike called by the business community on July 19, under the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

KATI President Junaid Naqi said the traders’ decision to strike is both timely and justified, accurately reflecting the sentiments of the business community. He criticized the government’s recent fiscal measures, introduced in the Finance Act, as anti-business and damaging to the economic environment.

“The policies being implemented are harsh, unrealistic, and simply unacceptable to traders, SMEs, and industrialists,” Naqi said. “Restrictions on cash transactions, arbitrary arrest powers, and the imposition of digital invoicing are alarming signals for businesses.”

He further stated that these unilateral decisions by policymakers, made without consulting stakeholders, demonstrate a lack of foresight and are pushing the economy toward informality and disorganization.

Naqi urged the government to immediately review and revise the controversial clauses of the Finance Act and to initiate meaningful dialogue with the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025