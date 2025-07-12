BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-12

Railways earns record Rs93bn revenue in FY2024-25

Zahid Baig Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has set a new milestone by earning a historic Rs 93 billion in revenue during the fiscal year 2024-25, marking the highest income ever recorded in the organization’s 78-year history.

According to official data, the passenger train sector was the major contributor, bringing in Rs 47.5 billion. The freight train operations generated Rs 31.5 billion, while military traffic added Rs 1.5 billion to the total. Additional coaching services contributed Rs 3 billion, and miscellaneous sources brought in Rs 9.5 billion.

This performance surpasses the previous fiscal year’s revenue of Rs 88 billion, reflecting significant operational improvements and efficiency, said a spokesman of the Railways here on Friday.

Among divisions, Karachi emerged as the top earner in the passenger sector with Rs 14.75 billion, followed by Lahore with Rs 11.25 billion. Headquarters and Multan earned Rs 5.25 billion and Rs 5 billion, respectively, while Sukkur and Rawalpindi secured Rs 4.8 billion and Rs 4.7 billion. Peshawar brought in Rs 1.25 billion and Quetta Rs 520 million.

In the freight sector, Karachi again led with Rs 28 billion, followed by Multan (Rs 1 billion), Lahore (Rs 830 million), Peshawar (Rs 770 million), Rawalpindi (Rs 310 million), Sukkur (Rs 280 million), and Quetta (Rs 100 million).

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi praised the railways administration for delivering remarkable performance despite resource limitations. “The efforts of our workforce, who gave their sweat and blood for the institution’s stability, are truly commendable,” he stated.

