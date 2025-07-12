BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Jul 12, 2025

Business & Finance Print

Improved business activity seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 1200 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Hyderabad, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hala, 600 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,750 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari per maund. 1000 bales of Burewala, 400 bales of Hasil Pur, 600 bales of Pir Mahal, 400 bales of Multan, 400 bales of Muridwala, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 600 bales of Tounsa, 400 bales of Shujabad, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Gojra were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh, 400 bales of Summundri were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund and 600 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

