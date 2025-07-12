Increasing trade with CARs: Ministry, FPCCI agree to establish consultative mechanism

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have agreed to establish a formal consultative mechanism aimed at aligning national port strategies with the evolving needs of the private sector with a special focus on increasing trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs).

This consensus was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a four-member FPCCI delegation that met him led by its President AtifIkram Sheikh.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry stressed the significance of integrated logistics corridors under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and called for a stronger role of the private sector in developing port-related infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising port facilities, enhancing efficiency at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Gwadar Port, and advancing blue economy initiatives to promote long-term maritime sustainability.

Highlighting recent reforms, the minister noted progress in digitalising port operations, streamlining regulatory processes, and adopting green port practices, which are already producing measurable outcomes.

He invited FPCCI to collaborate closely with the ministry in identifying targeted investment opportunities in key areas such as maritime logistics, coastal tourism, fisheries, and shipbuilding.

Atif Ikram Sheikh lauded the ministry’s recent performance, particularly the record-breaking cargo and container throughput achieved by KPT in the fiscal year 2024–25. He assured the minister of FPCCI’s full cooperation in supporting continued reforms in the maritime sector.

He said that Pakistan was providing the best trade route to the CARs and Pakistani business community was ready to play its role in developing and promoting Pakistan’s ports. Sheikh said that business community wanted to collaborate with the government in the encouraging the trade activities from ports especially from Gwadar as Pakistan was in a position to offer best seaports to landlocked CAR countries.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships in maritime development and addressing the concerns of the business community to enhance Pakistan’s seaborne trade and economic growth.

The FPCCI delegation also included Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA); Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Capital Office; and Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan, chairman Lakeshore Towers and Kunwar’s Associates.

