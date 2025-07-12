‘Maryam Nawaz Ration Card’ scheme launched

LAHORE: In a major pro-labour initiative inspired by the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has formally launched the “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card” scheme aimed at ensuring food security for 40,000 mines workers across the province.

The formal inauguration ceremony was held under the aegis of the Mines & Minerals Department, with Provincial Minister for Mines Sher Ali Gorchani as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, minister Sher Ali Gorchani emphasized that the scheme is a practical reflection of the Chief Minister’s commitment to economic dignity and social justice for the working class. “Under the ration card scheme, mines workers will be able to receive monthly rations worth up to Rs. 3,000,” he stated.

He further announced that this financial assistance would be increased in the years ahead, adding, “Punjab’s development is no longer just about roads and bridges; human welfare and social equity are now at the heart of our governance model.”

The minister also shared that most of the ration cards distributed today were given to workers hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “For CM Maryam Nawaz, every labourer matters, regardless of which province they come from,” he added.

Highlighting the department’s recent achievements, Gorchani revealed that Punjab’s Minerals Department has generated a record-breaking Rs. 30 billion in revenue through its transparent e-auction system—an unprecedented success that sets a benchmark for other provinces.

Addressing the event, Secretary Mines & Minerals Parvez Iqbal Butt said the welfare fund for mines workers had been increased from Rs. 700 million to Rs. 3 billion. Additionally, a special package worth Rs. 1.5 billion has also been announced for mines workers this year.

“Our top priority is to ensure transparent and merit-based delivery of rights and services to workers,” the secretary said, announcing further that free laptops, e-bikes, and scholarships will be awarded to the talented children of mines workers.

