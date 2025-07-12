KE makes another area’s loadshed-exempt status

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and Karachi’s Garden community celebrated the Fawara Chowk area earning loadshed exemption status with resident and stakeholders coming together for a simple ceremony this week. Powered by the upgraded Al Mannan Feeder, KE with the help of the community and area leaders successfully upgraded the area from a high- to low-loss area, enabling thousands of residents to see uninterrupted power supply.

This achievement came on the back of a three-fold strategy in which KE worked with the community and engaged with stakeholders, reduced theft, and ensured timely bill payments. The development is another step towards KE’s larger vision to make more than 90% of Karachi loadshed-free by 2030.

“The success of Fawara Chowk is proof that real change happens when communities and utilities work together,” said Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer at KE. “With support from local residents and continuous technological improvement, we are turning challenges into opportunities for progress.”

